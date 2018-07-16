Miley Cyrus has deleted all posts on Instagram as fans speculate about new music

Pop star Miley Cyrus has left fans guessing after she deleted everything from her Instagram leaving only a black circle for a profile picture.

With 76.2M followers on Instagram fans have been scratching their heads as to why the singer would take down her posts.

Some believe the star is going to announce a new album.

Producers of Cyrus’ upcoming music have also blacked out their cover photos on Twitter.

Producers of Miley Cyrus’s upcoming music, including Mike Will Made-It, have all blacked out their headers on Twitter! Who’s ready? #MileylsComing 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oLRLaYeEeT — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) July 14, 2018

Many believe that the star is going to follow the same tactics used by the likes of Taylor Swift in order to announce that new music is on the way.

Only time will tell whether or not Cyrus will drop anything in the near future.

