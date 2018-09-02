Next year’s Electric Picnic could be even bigger

02 September 2018

Next year’s Electric Picnic could be even bigger.

As the three day festival in County Laois draws to a close, organiser Melvin Benn says he’s hoping to increase numbers in time for 2019.

The Festival Republic frontman says this year’s event has passed off without any major incidents and Stradbally continues to be one of his favourite venues.

However, he’s not giving away too many secrets about next year’s bigger event, for which tickets go on sale next Friday.

