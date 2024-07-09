Play Button
Noel Gallagher adds another new celeb to his feud list!

Noel Gallagher
Its seems rock & roll is alive and well as Noel Gallagher takes swipe at the Foo Fighters Dave Grohl, and the reason is not what you would think.

The former Nirvana drummer has been putting pressure on the Oasis guitarist to give fans what they want and confirm an Oasis reunion.

Oasis Live on Stage

Oasis Live on Stage

Grohl has been really vocal for Noel, Liam and their bandmates to get back together. Speaking on Matt Morgan’s podcast post-Glastonbury, – where Noel and Grohl had caught LCD Soundsystem’s Pyramid Stage set from side-stage – the Oasis guitarist and vocalist recalled bumping into the former Nirvana drummer at Worthy Farm.

“I did actually bump into Dave [Grohl]. He was about three feet away from me when I was watching LCD Soundsystem and he was staying in the same hotel I was staying in. I would just like him to wind his fucking neck in about Oasis. I wouldn’t talk to him. I haven’t got time for that fucking mob any more,” Gallagher recalled.

The Foo Fighters Dave Grohl

The Foo Fighters Dave Grohl

Pretty standard request, and Dave Grohl pretty much joins 99% of Oasis fans in callings for a reunion but it seems poor Noel is sick of the requests!

Oh Noel! Stop crying your heart out and give us the reunion tour dates!

 

 

