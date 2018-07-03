Only one Irish entry in Rolling Stone's 100 greatest songs of the century so far

Everyone has their favourite song but deciding on the greatest one is an impossible task … right?

Well, Rolling Stone magazine have taken on the challenge in a bid to find the greatest tune of the century so far.

In order to do so, they polled artists, critics and industry insiders to create a list of the era’s truly best tracks.

Coming out on top is the Queen B herself Beyonce with rapper husband Jay Z and her debut solo single ‘Crazy in Love’ achieving the top spot.

Rock band U2 were the only Irish entrant on the list with their hit ‘Beautiful Day’, just ahead of ‘Hurt’ by Johnny Cash and ‘Happy’ by Pharell Williams.

Reaching the number 40 spot, the music mag described the Grammy-awarding winning song as giving U2 a “much-needed mega-hit after a long dry spell in the 1990s.”

Here’s the top 20 on the list in full:

20. Rehab – Amy Winehouse

19. Dancing on My Own – Robyn

18. Blackstar – David Bowie

17. Work It – Missy Elliott

16. All My Friends – LCD Soundsystem

15. Crazy – Gnarls Barkley

14. Toxic – Britney Spears

13. Alright – Kendrick Lamar

12. Get Ur Freak On – Missy Elliott

11. Since U Been Gone – Kelly Clarkson

10. Last Nite – The Strokes

9. Royals – Lorde

8. Rolling in the Deep – Adele

7. Runaway – Kanye West feat. Pusha T

6. Maps – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

5. 99 Problems – Jay-Z

4. Hey Ya! – Outkast

3. Seven Nation Army – The White Stripes

2. Paper Planes – M.I.A.

1. Crazy in Love -Beyonce feat. Jay-Z

Check out for yourself to see if your favourite song made it onto the top 100 list.

