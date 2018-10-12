Two men have been arrested after drugs worth more than €18,000 was seized in Cork city.

Gardaí seized cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis from a house in Cork city.

Gardaí arrested the two men in their 20s and seized the drugs following a search of a house on Barrack Street at around 3.30pm yesterday.

Gardaí from Anglesea Street executed a search warrant at the property and recovered an estimated €9,000 worth of cocaine, €5,000 worth of ecstasy and €4,200 worth of cannabis – all pending analysis.

The two men were arrested at the scene and were taken to the Bridewell Garda Station where they were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

