Our Play Irish Artist of the Week with IASCA is Brave Giant and their new single ‘Somebody’s Someone’.

Formed in 2011, Mark Prunty (guitar/vox), Podge Gill (guitar/vox), Ross McNerney (banjo/mandolin), Emmett Collum (drums) are the four Longford men of Brave Giant. Their love of Irish music is evident in their sound, a skilfully achieved blend of rock, folk and alternative influences.

Since releasing the first commercial track in 2016 (‘Lordy Lordy’), Brave Giant has had a string of top 5 singles, most recently ‘Dakota’. ‘Way To Love’, the single went all the way to no 1 on iTunes main pop chart last winter. ‘More Beast Than Beauty’ was also issued to Spotify this summer.

The new single ‘Somebody’s Someone’ is a huge hit in the band’s live show and allows Mark, Podge, Emmett and Ross collectively channel their romantic side! The song also features a stunning string section with Niamh Crowley (violins), Steve Wickham (violins), Austin McManus (Viola) and Anna Houston (Cello) providing this beautiful sound. ‘Somebody’s Someone’ is released via Warner Music distribution on September 14th.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The last two years have been remarkable for the independent band. The Time I Met the Devil single from 2017 has enjoyed almost 100,000 views alone (featuring Irish actor and comedian, Joe Rooney) adding to the band’s impressive overall tally of over 1,000,000 online video views. The independent band’s Spotify streams have also surpassed the impressive 1,000,000 mark.

With seven consecutive sell-out headline Dublin shows over the last two years, together with a number of independent regional sell out dates also this band is firmly making it mark across the country.

Share it:













Don't Miss