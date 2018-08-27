Play Irish – Fallen Lights

27 August 2018

Our Play Irish Artist of the Week with IASCA is Fallen Lights.

Fallen Lights are set to release their new single LAST TRAIN HOME on August the 30th. The song is the follow up single to ‘Its Too Late’ which was released in March 2018 and has received over 9 million impressions on Irish radio.

The new single ‘Last train Home’ is an up-tempo electro indie pop song that was produced by London based producer Eliot James whose credits include acclaimed bands such as Kaiser Chiefs, Two Door Cinema Club, Bloc Party, Noah and The Whale, The Coronas amongst others. Recorded in the stunning Grouse Lodge the band have completed the recording of their next three singles which will be released during 2018 and early 2019.

Together since college the band is made up of multi-instrumentalist music graduates Graham Dowling, Andrew Cody, Jay Wiley and Joey Murray. Fallen Lights are a 4-piece Indie/Pop outfit based in Mullingar. With grit, determination, musicality and a focus on success, Fallen Lights are a blend of catchy melodies layered over pulsing rhythms and anthemic guitar licks, with symphonic harmonies from all 4 members.

