Play Irish – Josh Gray

24 September 2018

Our Play Irish Artist of the Week with IASCA is Josh Gray and his new single ‘Cut Loose’.

The 21 year old Wicklow native has already had quite the year with We Should Run climbing to no.2 in the Pop Charts, supporting Sean and Conor Price on their nationwide tour and already having been selected to perform at First Music Contact’s Hard Working Class Heroes Festival later this month.

His music has already reached sizeable audiences outside of Ireland in Spain, Italy and across Latin America, and Josh has been added to the lineup at this year’s Coca Cola Music Experience in Madrid where he shares the bill with acts such as British pop queen Rita Ora and American pop group Why Don’t We.

‘Cut Loose’ explores a destructive relationship of manipulation and control which culminates in an explosive and catchy chorus that calls for the protagonist of a toxic relationship to ‘cut loose’. The weighty subject of the track is juxtaposed against the feel-good pop energy that permeates its entirety and ultimately results in a highly-listenable and exciting experience that would not seem out of place on a Bieber, One Republic or even Timberlake album today.

On the track, Josh says he’s super excited, stating that “Cut Loose is a track that I feel really shows who I am as an artist”.

Share it:













Don't Miss