Festival legends King Kong Company are back with a bang, releasing their latest single “My Name is Now” on July 19th.

This sultry summer thumper burns with a slow electro skank. A slight departure for a band whose late night thumping festival sets have become the stuff of legend, the intensity on this one is turned down a notch, but the groove is cranked up to 11.

Last month the band enhanced their already impressive festival credentials by releasing a mini documentary about their epic 12-hour dash from headlining the Midnight Circus stage at Body&Soul to a main stage slot in Silver Hayes at Glastonbury . With more festival gigs in the U.K. and mainland Europe under their belt this summer, the King Kong legend is starting to spread.

The band will be performing at the following gigs this summer:

21/7 – Townlands Festival – Macroom

4/8 – Indiependence – Mitchelstown

5/8 – Beatyard – Dun Laoghaire

18/08 – Canal Quarter Festival – Tullamore

25/08 – Daytripper – Waterford

Electric Picnic? – Watch This Space

13/10 – The Olympia Theatre – Dublin

