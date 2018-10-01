Our Play Irish Artist this week with IASCA is Ryan McMullan and his single ‘Bowie On The Radio’.

The song captures two perspectives of a night out in New York, combining a classic guitar feel and driving bass with a more contemporary sound.

Since Ryan’s early days, there has been significant heat from industry heavyweights. From playing in stadiums supporting Ed Sheeran and selling out headline tours throughout the UK and Europe, Ryan’s rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. The anticipation for his debut album is building and now with the release of ‘Bowie On The Radio’ we finally get a glimpse of what Ryan McMullan is all about.

Further releases are in the pipeline for 2019 prior to his album release. Ryan will support fellow Irish act Kodaline on their upcoming European tour, and a headline tour of Australia is planned, before Ryan embarks on the end of year homecoming Irish tour including dates in Galway, Dundalk, Dublin, Limerick, Cork and Kerry with a sold out show in the Guild Hall in Derry, culminating in Belfast’s prestigious Ulster Hall which has also just sold out!

