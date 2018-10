Last night on Beat Takeover Sean and Conor Price popped in to us for a quick chat.

The boys are no strangers to the show, they were on a couple of months ago promoting their single ‘Be Like You’ (Listen Below)

Once again the Price brothers took time out of their busy schedule to help David Hammond present the Takeover.

However, as is tradition on the show…. It was no normal interview!

Share it:













Don't Miss

Tags: #Sean and Conor Price