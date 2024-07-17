Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Music

Sean Paul plans insane duet with Bob Marley & Jimi Jendrix! But How?

Sean Paul plans insane duet with Bob Marley & Jimi Jendrix! But How?
Lydia Des Dolles
Lydia Des Dolles
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Yep, you've read that right. The Legendary Jamaican rapper has announced hopes for a new song featuring his heroes Bob Marley & Jimi Hendrix. But before you tell anyone they've risen from the grave, he doesn't mean in real life, he means with the help of AI.

Speaking to My London News this week from the Wireless Festival, Sean Paul admitted he would love the collab ''"I may be doing songs with Bob Marley, thanks to AI! I don’t want AI to replace creatives, but it can be a tool. Who knows, I could do a song with Jimi Hendrix if it comes to that!"

Rihanna previously collaborated with Sean Paul

He also went on to say that his favorite artist to work alongside so far has been Rihanna,  “Rih is up there because she came to Jamaica and really wanted to be immersed in the culture: visit Bob Marley’s museum, go to the beach, eat jerk chicken, and that was cool because she was really big already, and I really appreciated it.”

We definitely are a fan of Sean Paul collab but ehh... only in real life, we think we can live with the AI for now.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Garda on trial accused of sexual assault at Garda Station

 By Beat News
News 2

Investigation launched after teenagers hijack bus with air gun

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Man (40s) killed after hit-and-run incident in Dublin

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Music
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement