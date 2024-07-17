Sean Paul plans insane duet with Bob Marley & Jimi Jendrix! But How?

Yep, you've read that right. The Legendary Jamaican rapper has announced hopes for a new song featuring his heroes Bob Marley & Jimi Hendrix. But before you tell anyone they've risen from the grave, he doesn't mean in real life, he means with the help of AI.

Speaking to My London News this week from the Wireless Festival, Sean Paul admitted he would love the collab ''"I may be doing songs with Bob Marley, thanks to AI! I don’t want AI to replace creatives, but it can be a tool. Who knows, I could do a song with Jimi Hendrix if it comes to that!"

He also went on to say that his favorite artist to work alongside so far has been Rihanna, “Rih is up there because she came to Jamaica and really wanted to be immersed in the culture: visit Bob Marley’s museum, go to the beach, eat jerk chicken, and that was cool because she was really big already, and I really appreciated it.”

We definitely are a fan of Sean Paul collab but ehh... only in real life, we think we can live with the AI for now.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.