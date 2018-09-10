The 1975 are back and are heading out on tour, stopping in Dublin’s 3Arena.

The English band will come to our shores as part of their UK & Ireland tour, performing at Belfast’s SSE Arena on January 9 and in Dublin’s 3Arena on January 10.



The group’s forthcoming studio album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, is due out this November.

The band will be supported by Pale Waves and No Rome on their tour.

Tickets for the gig are on sale via Ticketmaster September 21 at 9am.

Share it:













Don't Miss