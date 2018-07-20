The Academic are the latest Irish stars to add their lyrics to the walls of The Morrison – Dublin’s rock and roll hotel.

“You don’t have to be cool to make me shiver” – a line from their catchiest hit Bear Claws – is etched across the wall of room 322 and now the Westmeath musicians join a long list of legends who have also graced the walls. Thin Lizzy, Kodaline and The Script to name but a few.

The four-man indie rock band from Westmeath have sold out venues across the US and Europe already this year but are eagerly anticipating their sold-out gig at Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens tonight.

Most recently, The Academic played support to The Rolling Stones at Croke Park and shot straight to number one with their debut album Tales From the Backseat which received critical acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic.

It’s safe to say 2018 is their year!

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss