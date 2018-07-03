Fresh from announcing their celeb-stuffed Food and Feasts line-up a few weeks back, Waterford’s All Together Now has just dropped a host of new music additions.

David Kitt, Haai and Beiruit’s Mashrou’ Leila are set the grace the Curraghmore Festival alongside the likes of Underworld, Hot Chip and Róisín Murphy.

Other new additions include the New York Brass Band, Crinkle Cuts, The Jenova Collective and R. Kitt.

With just four weeks to go, festival organisers have also revealed a sitemap featuring their campsite and sixteen stage locations.

Commenting on today’s announcement, festival organisers said that their “3000 acre world will be home to lakes, fields, tree-lined lanes, an intricate shell house, stone circles, crystals, courtyards, streams, fountains and woodlands – scenery truly befitting an intimate festival of this nature.

We have announced an incredible line up of music, comedy, food and feasts, yet there is more to be revealed over the next four weeks ahead of this.”

To really get you in the festival mood, a new video has been announced to promote the festival. Check it out below…

Tap here to get your hands on tickets for All Together Now

This content is brought to you by All Together Now

Share it:













Don't Miss