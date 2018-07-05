Townlands Carnival adds Village Green, Big Bubbles Family Area and Village Hall to a bursting festival line-up

Townlands Carnival is set to get even bigger this summer with the addition of the Village Green, Big Bubbles Family Area and the Village Hall to the Rusheen Farm Estate.

The Village Green is a diverse but integrated community of activists, artists, musicians, foodies and many more.

Located in the woodlands, it showcases musical acts while also offering some of the most healthy food and drink on site.

Sister Sledge are set to play the Cork Festival.

The Well-Being area is a new addition including massage, yoga, dance and therapies all ready to help sooth festival-goers over the three days.

The Big Bubbles Family Area is a dream for any family, providing unique children’s play areas, with star-gazing hammocks, face-painting, hula-hoop workshops, arts & crafts and a kiddie’s disco.

There’s even better news for parents as under-12s going to Townlands Carnival are free.

The Village Hall will be home to a Café Bar serving up delicious breakfasts and craft beers.

Complementing this on the musical side of the bill will be the likes of Stanton Warriors, Rí-Rá, Bantum, Katie Kim, Orchid Collective, Ghetto Funk All-Stars, Altern8 and lots more!

Musical act Altern8

Townlands Carnival is held just outside Macroom, Co Cork from July 20-22.

Weekend Camping Tickets are now available and can be purchased online.

