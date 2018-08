These are the biggest buzz tracks of the week in the South East….

10 Jess Glynne – All I Am

9 Maroon 5 – Girls Like You

8 David Guetta ft. Anne-Marie – Don’t Leave Me Alone

7 Wild Youth – Can’t Move On

6 Kygo x Imagine Dragons – Born To Be Yours

5 Calvin Harris ft. Sam Smith – Promises

4 Loud Luxury – Body



3 Dean Lewis – Be Alright

2 Benny Blanco ft. Halsey & Khalid – Eastside

1 Dynoro ft. Gigi D’Agostino

Our Classic No.1 was top of the charts in Ireland on this day in 2003!



