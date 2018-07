These are the biggest buzz tracks of the week in the South East….

10 Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – Girls Like You

9 Years & Years – If You’re Over Me

8 Martin Garrix ft. Khalid – Ocean

7 Cheat Codes x Little Mix – Only You

6 Dennis Lloyd – Nevermind

5 Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams

4 George Ezra – Shotgun



3 Wild Youth – Can’t Move On

2 5 Seconds Of Summer – Youngblood

1 Loud Luxury – Body

Our Classic No.1 was top of the charts in Ireland on this day in 2005!

