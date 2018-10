These are the biggest buzz tracks of the week in the South East….

10 Jess Glynne – All I Am

9 SOAK – Everybody Loves You

8 L.S.D. – Thunderclouds

7 Khalid – Better

6 Sigrid – Sucker Punch



5 Silk City ft. Dua Lipa – Electricity

4 Panic At The Disco – High Hopes

3 MK ft. Jonas Blue & Becky Hill – Back & Forth

2 Marshmello ft. Bastille – Happier



1 Rita Ora – Let You Love Me

Our Classic No.1 was top of the charts in Ireland on this day in 2002!

