UK's biggest Spice Girl Tribute Band 'Spice Forever' coming to Waterford

Are you looking to Spice up your 2025?

Following their sold-out Waterford show last year, the UK’s #1 Spice Girls tribute band Spice Forever is back in the Déise.

The foursome is live at Bank Lane in Waterford with DragQueens Ireland, on Sunday, February 2nd.

This powerhouse will have you singing along to all the hits—from Say You’ll Be There, to Stop and Wannabe!

So if you really really want to experience a throwback like no other here's your chance this Biddy Banker.

Tickets include show entry, light bites, and an unforgettable Music Bingo hosted by the fabulous Ivanna Fist.

Doors open at 3 pm, show starts at 3.30 pm.

Who do you think you are waiting to book? Last year’s show sold out fast! Tickets are available on Dragqueens.ie

