Irish unemployment was lower again in June, falling to 5.1% from 5.2% in May.

The number of unemployed is down 22% in the year to June, accelerating from a -15% pace in December 2017.

Unemployment is now at the lowest level since October 2007 with a much lower rate of labour force participation today.

Summary points for June

In June 2018 the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.1% for males, down from 5.2% in May 2018 and down from 7.2% in June 2017.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for females in June 2018 was 5.2%, unchanged from 5.2% in May 2018 and down from 5.9% in June 2017.

The seasonally adjusted number of males unemployed in June 2018 was 64,600, down from 67,000 in May 2018. In June 2018 the seasonally adjusted number of females unemployed was 55,500, a decrease of 600 when compared to May 2018.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for persons aged 15-24 years (youth unemployment rate) was 11.4% in June 2018, a decrease from 11.8% in May 2018.

