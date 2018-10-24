WANTED: People who can’t sing but who want to sing

Do you know anyone that fits this description? Well, now is their big moment.

Drinks company, innocent is introducing the Brightside Choir – a choir for people who can’t sing.

The choir will be led by choir maestro Theodora Byrne, known for her work as a vocalist with James Vincent McMorrow and as the Musical Director of Playlist Choir.

Theodora will have just one day to whip the bunch into shape in time for show-stopping live performance at Connolly Station Monday, November 5 at 8 am.

Ali Gibbons, Marketing Manager at innocent drinks Ireland, said:

“It’s a well-known fact that singing makes people happy. It releases endorphins, the feel-good chemicals in the brain. The Brightside Choir is for all the people that are afraid to sing outside the shower, for all the people told to stop singing along to the car radio or who just mouth the words to happy birthday for fear of being heard”

To get involved, vists: https://bit.ly/2pNEfHb

Social superstar James Patrice will also be on hand to encourage any timid members and help raise the roof.

