Christina Aguilera is out and about in Dublin yesterday after performing a private event in the Three Arena.

Xtina, her backing dancers and glam squad spent the evening ‘posing for the gram’ in Temple Bar.

“Proud of my Irish roots,” the singer captioned a photo on Dury Street, referring to her Irish-American mother, Shelly Loraine Kearns.

Once the curtain fell on the gig the crew took to the streets of Dublin to dance the night away.

According to a video, on backup singer Jon Rabon’s Instagram Story, the powerhouse singer didn’t waste time getting down to her 2002 hit, Dirty.

Earlier this month she posted this photo shouting out Conor McGregor and Conor Jr.

