To coincide with the album launch of Gavin James new album “Only Ticket Home” and inspired by Elon Musk, Gavin actually launched his album into space.

The album, which is released tomorrow, took a 4-hour journey through the clouds and beyond commercial flight and onto the stratosphere. The journey was filmed in HD and features stunning video footage of the album with a backdrop of the earth and space.

This is a first true album launch and Gavin will be doing album launch events around Ireland to celebrate the album’s launch.He will be performing for Beat listeners at Electric Avenue in Waterford this Saturday evening.

He is also playing the INEC on 28th Dec, The Royal Theatre Castlebar on 29th Dec and his three Dublin shows in April next year are already sold out.

