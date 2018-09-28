Watch: Waterford school choir performs ‘Stand By Me’ with Kingdom Choir in London

28 September 2018

2018 has been a brilliant year for Mount Sion Secondary school in Waterford.

In March, the talented bunch made their way to Prague to compete in an international choral festival, only to come away with a silver medal.

April came around and saw them support Don Mescall, resulting in a proposal to record a charity single in aid of the Solas Cancer Support Centre, CanTeen and CanCare4living.

The group are currently over in London recording for the upcoming single and bumped into the director of the Kingdom Choir, Karen Gibson.

Kingdom Choir hit headlines around the world earlier this year as they performed at the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

After hearing the Waterford choir’s story, Karen asked them to wait a moment and returned with the entire Kingdom Choir.

The two choirs grouped together and performed an amazing rendition of ‘Stand By Me’.

PLEASE LIKE, TAG AND SHARE THIS WITH SOMEONE WHO LOVES MUSIC 🤩❤👋🎶🎶🎶🎵🎵Something remarkable happened to the choir while they were in London. In the weeks leading up to our trip, we decided to work on Stand By Me. It's a beautiful song and we especially loved the version performed by the Kingdom Choir at Prince Harry and Meghan Merkel's wedding. Just as we were about to leave Metropolis Studio, Jireh spotted Karen Gibson(director of the Kingdom Choir). Of course, he went straight up to Karen and asked her to come outside to meet the choir. She came out and chatted for a few minutes, listened to the story of how the choir ended up in London to record a charity single with Don Mescall for the Solas Cancer Support Centre, @CanTeen and CanCare4living Karen said "Give me five minutes, I want you to speak to you properly"Karen arrived back with the entire Kingdom Choir. What happened next was magical. The two choirs, Mount Sion Choir and the Kingdom Choir, sang together on the steps of Metropolis Studios. A group of strangers who were linked by a love of music and an understanding of each others lives. We shared stories, laughter and tears. It was a life changing experience for our pupils. Our choir motto is MUSIC IS JOYFUL, INCLUSIVE AND COLOUR BLIND. We feel this video represents that and we want to thank The Kingdom Choir for taking the time to sing and share their story with us❤❤🎵🎵🎶🎶🎶 Posted by Mount Sion CBS Secondary School on Thursday, September 27, 2018

