Westlife announce Croke Park gig

17 October 2018

Westlife have this evening confirmed they are touring again.

The band will play Croke Park in Dublin on July 5th next summer, along with gigs across the UK and Northern Ireland.

Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily had earlier confirmed they will be releasing a new album soon.

The four piece had sent fans into a frenzy on social media this evening after sharing the same pic on each of their accounts, which appeared to be taken at Croke Park.

