South East Animal Rescue have taken to social media after 10 puppies were found on Mount Leinster last night.

The rescue are pleading to the public for help during their feeds every 2-3 hours.

The organisation rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes animals here in the South East.

If you can help the rescue team, you can contact them on 086 070 7919.

