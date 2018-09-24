Over 100 new jobs have been created across nine businesses in the Mid-West.

The roles vary from engineering to campervan sales.

42 of the jobs will be based in Tipperary (Mack Engineering, Horizon Offsite Ltd and Phil Purcell Engineering Ltd), 38 in Limerick (Black Bear Software, Celignis Ltd and ABS Engineering Control), while 26 will be in Clare (AiP Thermoform Packaging Ltd, Core Optimisation and Vanderlust Campervans).

The mix of both full- and part-time roles have been supported by each company’s Local Enterprise Office.

Making the announcement in Clare, Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen said: “I warmly welcome these 106 Local Enterprise Office supported jobs. In a challenging business environment, LEO clients have contributed substantially to economic development throughout the country and I want to pay tribute to the company owners and their teams on their performance to date.

“I would also like commend the Local Enterprise Offices on the tremendous work they do and the supports they provide to nurture these businesses.

“The Government, through the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, is investing heavily in regional development and I am delighted to see that this investment is helping small businesses and start-ups to grow, create more jobs and enter new markets.”

