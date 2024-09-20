108 new Gardaí sworn in at Templemore Garda College

108 new Gardaí have been sworn members into An Garda Síochána.

The latest passing out ceremony took place in Tipperary this afternoon.

108 Gardaí were attested as sworn members of An Garda Síochána in Templemore Garda College today.

Of the new recruits, they included 80 men and 28 women.

16 will be allocated to the Eastern region, 10 in the South, 8 in the NorthWest and 74 in Dublin.

It brings the total of Sworn Gardaí to 14,146.

A further 343 Garda recruits are currently undergoing the training programme at the Garda College.

Speaking at today’s attestation, Commissioner Drew Harris welcoming the new Garda probationers said; "Today is an important and exciting day for you, and your families. It follows many months of hard work, sacrifice and commitment.

"It is a day to be proud and to take stock of all that you have achieved to date. It is a day to celebrate with families and loved ones as you embark upon this new career path.”

Commissioner Harris reminded the new Garda probationers that; "You have sworn an oath to serve the people of Ireland. To keep them safe. To put them first. You must do so by acting ethically. Professionally. And with integrity to protect the human rights of everyone you come into contact with."

