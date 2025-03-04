Play Button
11-year-old boy stabbed by child at Dublin primary school

Irish Garda police lamp sign. Image: Alamy
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
An 11-year-old boy is being treated in hospital after being stabbed by another child at a primary school in Dublin.

It happened this morning at a school in Finglas.

It's understood the child was stabbed by an implement at around 10.30am this morning.

The boy was brought to hospital, where he has been treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Another boy who is suspected to be involved has been identified, however it’s thought he is under the age of criminal responsibility and can’t be arrested.

Gardai are engaging with the families of both children, and are also liaising with school management to identify the precise circumstances.

Officers say there is no concern for public safety.

Reporting by Andrew Lowth

