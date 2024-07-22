Play Button
11-year-old Irish girl dies after falling from seventh floor of Majorcan hotel

11-year-old Irish girl dies after falling from seventh floor of Majorcan hotel
(Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP) (Photo by JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images)
An 11-year-old Irish girl has died after plunging from the seventh floor of a Majorcan hotel where she was staying with her family.

She is understood to have fallen around 65ft and landed on the roof of a first-floor restaurant.

The tragedy happened at Club Mac, an all-inclusive three-star resort that specialises in families.

A regional emergency coordination centre has offered the youngster’s family trauma counsellors.

One well-placed insider said: “The girl who died was one of three children.

“The family were due to return to Ireland today.

“The youngster’s parents were sleeping when she fell and had no idea what had happened until afterwards.”

A receptionist at Club Mac said this morning the resort was not commenting.

Local reports are suggesting the child fell by accident, although the Civil Guard has not yet made any official comment.

Paramedics and other emergency responders tried without success to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is expected to take place later on Monday.

By Gerard Couzens

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

