11-year-old who died in tragedy in Spain loved 'to infinity and beyond', funeral hears

The mother of 11-year-old Clodagh Phelan who died after falling from a hotel balcony in Spain has told mourners at her funeral that she was loved “to infinity and beyond,” with her loss causing their hearts to be “broken in to a thousand pieces.”

In an emotional address at the Holy Trinity Church in Castlemacadam in Avoca, Co Wicklow, Valerie Phelan said “no words” she could conjure up would do justice to her extraordinary daughter.

Valerie admitted that she was never the most enthusiastic of shoppers. However, she joked that she had to change her tune when she had Clodagh as her “wing woman” lived for her trips to Penneys in Dundrum.

“She was happy to browse through Penneys for hours. Painful hours sometimes. Followed by dinner in her favourite spot, Milanos. ‘Oh I do love dough balls,” she would say. Those days I had with her I will always treasure.

"She was always so thoughtful. When we were on holiday she said that she needed to earn a few more bob to buy (her siblings) Will and David presents for their birthdays in August.

"She decided she would have to go big on this one. She decided she would hoover out and wash tractors for Granddad. With a twinkle in her eye she said that she knew Granddad would pay her well.

"Just last week we shopped for presents to bring home from holidays. She decided on earrings for Granny Joan and she wanted the perfect pair.

We traipsed around a few shops on the trail to find them. And when she finally decided on a pair she was certain Granny Joan would be happy with them. The gifts she bought and made were always done with thought and love.”

Valerie said that Clodagh had a “huge lust for life.”

“Her eyes were always sparkling. She was such a kind-hearted, beautiful child. But put her on a sports pitch or a running track and she became a ferocious warrior. The tougher the competition, the tougher and better she would play.

"She absolutely loved and adored every team member she played with. Clodagh had other loves to outside of sports.

"She loved making cakes for all our birthdays, especially for her granddad. There was many a night when she should have been in her bed and she would persuade me — ‘Let’s bake something Mammy.” She didn’t like cleaning up though ! She loved getting compliments for her efforts from her Grandad.

Clodagh loved to chat. She loved to chat to the young and the old. Her interest in people was always genuine. When she asked “How are ya’ she gazed at that person and waited for the answer. She genuinely really cared.”

Valerie said that Clodagh loved every minute she spent in St Saviour’s National School in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow.

“She was so enthusiastic and so excited about what went on every day in her wonderful, wonderful school. It was such a happy place for her. She loved every child from infants right up to the senior classes. She adored her teachers and the staff.”

She added that Clodagh was a ‘magnet’ for other children and she and her husband Liam feel that she would have worked with young people if she had reached adulthood. She ended her emotional speech with the words “Our darling girl — sweet dreams and good night. I love you to infinity and beyond. Something her Daddy and Momy never failed to say to her each night.”

Chief Celebrant Reverend Suzanne Harris thanked the hundreds of mourners for the outpouring of support shown to the family in the wake of the tragedy.

Clodagh died at around 6:30am on July 22nd when she fell from a seventh floor balcony at the Club Mac Hotel in Puerto de Alcudia in Mallorca.

Olivia Kelleher

