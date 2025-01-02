11,587 new cars were registered in the South East for 2024

Across Ireland the total new car registrations for 2024, finished at 121,195, a slight decrease of 1% compared to 2023 (122,400).

While 17,459 new electric cars were registered in 2024, which was a decrease of 23.6% from the 22,852 registrations seen in 2023.

Automatic transmissions now account for 66.09% of the market share, while manual transmissions have declined to 33.80%.

The Top Selling New Car of 2024: Hyundai Tucson

Advertisement

Top 5 Selling New Electric Vehicles (EVs) Car Brands 2024:

1.Tesla

2.Volkwagen

3.Kia

Advertisement

4.Hyundai

5.BYD

Top 3 Top Selling New Car Colours in 2024 were: 1.Grey, 2.Black, 3.Blue

New Car Registrations by County 2024 (January-December) in the South East

County 2024 Units 2023 Units % Change 2024 % Share 2023 % Share

Advertisement Carlow 1196 1255 -4.7 0.99 1.03 Waterford 2533 2753 -7.99 2.09 2.25 Wexford 2907 2849 2.04 2.4 2.33 Kilkenny 2050 2044 0.29 1.69 1.67 Tipperary 2901 2926 -0.85 2.39 2.39

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.