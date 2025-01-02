Play Button
11,587 new cars were registered in the South East for 2024

HB71NG Line of Used Cars For Sale on Showroom Forecourt
Lily Kennedy
Lily Kennedy
Across Ireland the total new car registrations for 2024, finished at 121,195, a slight decrease of 1% compared to 2023 (122,400).  

While 17,459 new electric cars were registered in 2024, which was a decrease of 23.6% from the 22,852 registrations seen in 2023. 

Automatic transmissions now account for 66.09% of the market share, while manual transmissions have declined to 33.80%.

The Top Selling New Car of 2024: Hyundai Tucson

Top 5 Selling New Electric Vehicles (EVs) Car Brands 2024:

1.Tesla

2.Volkwagen

3.Kia

4.Hyundai

5.BYD          

Top 3 Top Selling New Car Colours in 2024 were: 1.Grey, 2.Black, 3.Blue

New Car Registrations by County 2024 (January-December) in the South East 

County 2024 Units 2023 Units % Change 2024 % Share 2023 % Share
Carlow

 1196 1255 -4.7 0.99 1.03
Waterford 2533 2753 -7.99 2.09 2.25
Wexford

2907

 2849 2.04 2.4 2.33
Kilkenny

2050

 2044 0.29 1.69 1.67
Tipperary

2901

 2926 -0.85 2.39 2.39

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

More in News
