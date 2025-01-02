11,587 new cars were registered in the South East for 2024

Across Ireland the total new car registrations for 2024, finished at 121,195, a slight decrease of 1% compared to 2023 (122,400).
While 17,459 new electric cars were registered in 2024, which was a decrease of 23.6% from the 22,852 registrations seen in 2023.
Automatic transmissions now account for 66.09% of the market share, while manual transmissions have declined to 33.80%.
The Top Selling New Car of 2024: Hyundai Tucson
Top 5 Selling New Electric Vehicles (EVs) Car Brands 2024:
1.Tesla
2.Volkwagen
3.Kia
4.Hyundai
5.BYD
Top 3 Top Selling New Car Colours in 2024 were: 1.Grey, 2.Black, 3.Blue
New Car Registrations by County 2024 (January-December) in the South East
|County
|2024 Units
|2023 Units
|% Change
|2024 % Share
|2023 % Share
|
Carlow
|1196
|1255
|-4.7
|0.99
|1.03
|Waterford
|2533
|2753
|-7.99
|2.09
|2.25
|Wexford
|
2907
|2849
|2.04
|2.4
|2.33
|Kilkenny
|
2050
|2044
|0.29
|1.69
|1.67
|Tipperary
|
2901
|2926
|-0.85
|2.39
|2.39
