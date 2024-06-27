Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Second teenage boy dies after Waterford City collision

Second teenage boy dies after Waterford City collision
Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí have confirmed that a second teenage boy has passed away after a road collision in Waterford overnight.

The fatal traffic collision on Cork Road in Waterford City last night left one teenage boy dead at the scene. The second teenage boy, who was travelling on the e-scooter and was taken to Waterford University Hospital last night with serious injuries, was pronounced dead earlier this afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the collision between 1:45 and 2:15 am to please come forward.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat10103.com.

Advertisement
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Expected Roadworks in Whiterock Hill - Wexford

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 2

Majority of adults under 35 would like a job as an influencer, survey finds

 By Beat News
News 3

Fresh talks under way between Aer Lingus and pilots' union in bid to end dispute

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement