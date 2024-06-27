Second teenage boy dies after Waterford City collision

Gardaí have confirmed that a second teenage boy has passed away after a road collision in Waterford overnight.

The fatal traffic collision on Cork Road in Waterford City last night left one teenage boy dead at the scene. The second teenage boy, who was travelling on the e-scooter and was taken to Waterford University Hospital last night with serious injuries, was pronounced dead earlier this afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the collision between 1:45 and 2:15 am to please come forward.

