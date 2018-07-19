Departing Wexford paediatric psychologist asks Taoiseach for apology to South East children over mental health services

19 July 2018

A consultant paediatric psychologist resigning from his post in Wexford has asked for an apology from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar over the issues surrounding mental health services in the South East.

Dr. Kieran Moore is leaving his position after 16 years in the Wexford and Waterford area.

Moore has been highly critical of the lack of facilities in the South East including the non-availability of acute bed space in Wexford and the lack of professional staff.

Speaking to his local station, Dr Moore says Leo Varadkar needs to take responsibility for the current situation.

He said: “I want him to apologise to children who continue to be admitted to adult psychiatric hospitals in 2018.

“There are plenty of parents in Wexford who know what it is like to go into a child stuck in a room, barely bigger than the bed, with two nurses who are not trained in paediatric psychiatry – they are doing their best – but what are we doing, it is just mad.”

Dr. Kieran Moore took part in Debbie Ridgard’s documentary of happiness, which aired on Beat in 2017.

You can listen to his section of the documentary below.

