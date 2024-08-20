12-month-old girl recovering in hospital after dog attack

A baby girl is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a dog in County Kerry.

It's understood she was attacked by an XL bully.

The 12-month-old child was attacked at her home in the Lixnaw area over the weekend.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries - she underwent surgery and is said to be recovering well

The dog has since been destroyed and a garda investigation is underway.

It's understood the dog involved was an XL bully breed which are set to be banned in October.

They will be banned under certain circumstances from then and completely by the new year - making them the first dogs to the banned in Ireland.

Reporting by Stephanie Rohan

