12-year-old arrested after hitting woman with car

12-year-old arrested after hitting woman with car
Credit: BBC News
Jayde Maher
A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murre after hitting a woman with a car and killing her.

The incident took place in Sheffield, England last night.

The woman in her 60s died at the scene after being found seriously injured.

The boy was found a short time later and was arrested.

As well as driving the car illegally, he has been in possession of a "bladed article," according to South Yorkshire Police.

Det Ch Insp Andrea Bowell, from the force, told BBC News:

"This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened."

