13-year-old boy dies following quad bike crash

Photo: PSNI
Joleen Murphy
Police in the north are investigating the death of a teenage boy following a crash involving a quad bike yesterday.

The PSNI says it received a report of a 13-year-old boy being injured on the Low Road in Killeavy in Newry.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

An investigation is underway and officers are appealing for anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage to contact them.

Inspector Cherith Adair said: “We received a report of a boy being injured following an incident involving a quad bike on the Low Road, Killeavy.

"He was taken to hospital where he tragically passed away. The road which was closed, has since reopened.

“An investigation to establish the circumstances is underway and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage that could help with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference CW 785 02/01/25.”

