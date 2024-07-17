Play Button
14 secondary school children in Japan hospitalised after eating 'super spicy' crisps

Photo: Screenshot for Isoyama Corp website
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Spicy crisps hospitalised 14 secondary school children in Japan.

One student brought in a packet of the "ghost pepper" flavored snacks to share with classmates resulting in several of them being rushed to a hospital in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Around 30 students ate the crisps prompting complaints of nausea and pains around their mouths.

The students who were taken to hospital were conscious and reportedly had minor symptoms.

The company who makes the snack, Isoyama Corp, has a notice on its website forbidding under 18s from eating the crisps and advises people not to eat them when they are alone.

According to BBC News, the company website issues a number warnings for those interested in trying the crisps.

It "forbids" those under 18 from consuming the crisps which are called "R 18+ curry chips", because of how spicy they are - and it warns even those who love hot food to "eat with caution". The crisps are "so spicy that they may cause you pain", it says.

