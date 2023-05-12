15-year-old mother suffocated son with cotton wool before 'disposing' of him in bin bag

A 15-year-old girl in the UK who claims she didn't know she was pregnant has pleaded not guilty to the murder of her newborn son.

That's according to a report in The Guardian.

Worchester crown court heard that Paris Mayo, now aged 19, gave birth to a baby boy alone in her living room while her parents were upstairs on the evening of March 23, 2019.

After giving birth to him, Paris is understood to have assaulted the baby – fracturing his skull and causing severe brain damage in the process.

Advertisement

Approximately two hours later, the mother realised he was still alive and proceeded to "stuff his mouth and throat with cotton wool" in an attempt to suffocate him.

A postmortem carried out on the baby uncovered cotton wool on the dissection of the neck, meaning that significant pressure was used to force the material down.

The court then heard that Mayo placed the baby in a bin bag before leaving it outside the front door of her home. Mayo then proceeded to ask her brother to dispose of the bag the next day claiming it contained vomit.

After realising the bin bag was quite heavy, her mother decided to have a look inside, only to discover the baby boy.

Advertisement

Mayo’s mother called emergency services during which she can be heard telling her daughter: “You could have told me, darling, you could have told me. Poor baby. Why didn’t you tell me?”

Family and friends of the expectant mother had noticed Paris was wearing baggy clothing in the weeks running up to the birth.

Paris claims she did not know she was pregnant and the paramedics were told that the baby "fell out of her." She also claims that the baby was not moving or making any noise when he was born.

The trial continues.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.