150kgs of cocaine worth €10.5 million seized at Dublin Port

150kgs of cocaine worth €10.5 million has been seized at Dublin Port.

Revenue officers seized the large amount of drug as part of an intelligence-led operation.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

The illicit drugs were discovered concealed within a freight container that had recently arrived into Dublin Port.

This seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations involving organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

Revenue are appealing to any businesses, or members of the public,who have any information regarding drug smuggling, to contact them in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.

Investigations are ongoing.

