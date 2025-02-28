15,286 people registered as homeless in January

15,286 people were registered as homeless in January, including 4,603 children - a new record high.

The figures released by the Department of Housing show an increase from December's total of 14,864.

This includes 333 adults in the South East with 119 of those coming from Waterford.

The 15,286 figure represents a 13% yearly increase from January 2024.

Meanwhile, the Housing Minister appears to have rowed back on official targets to end homelessness.

Wexford's James Browne says he is committed to ending homelessness, but isn’t willing to put a date on when.

He says dates and projections won't eradicate it, that building more homes will. He says that's the priority.

It marks a stepping back on the issue, as the government faces increasing pressure on its housing policies.

The previous Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, committed to ending homelessness by 2030.

