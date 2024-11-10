16-year-old boy dies in Kildare hit-and-run incident

A 16-year-old boy has died following a hit-and-run in Robertstown, County Kildare.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident that occurred at around 12.30am this morning on the R403 in Blackwood near Robertstown, County Kildare.

The vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.

The 16-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured as a result of the collision.

His body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital.

The R403 in Blackwood is currently closed (between Graiges Cross and Dagwelds Cross) pending a forensic examination of the scene of Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Blackwood and Robertstown at the time of the collision and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 , or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.