Healthcare company MSD has announced that it will construct a second manufacturing facility at its existing Carlow site.

The new facility will bring 170 new jobs to the area where the company currently employs over 400 staff.

The build will include an expansion of warehouse and laboratory services with the facility focusing on the production of vaccines and biologics.

It is scheduled to commence operations in 2023 and recruitment will begin immediately.

Earlier this year, MSD – known as Merck in the US and Canada – announced that it would locate a new facility, MSD Biotech in Swords, Co Dublin with 350 jobs expected to be created when it commences full manufacturing operations in 2021.

“MSD’s continued investment in Ireland is due to continued access to highly-skilled employees as well as collaborative partnerships with Government and Third Level institutions,” said Ger Brennan, Managing Director of MSD Human Health in Ireland.

Karin Shanahan, SVP, Global Biologics & Sterile Ops, MSD, said that: “The decision to further invest in Carlow is a real testament to the talent of the current Carlow team and MSD Ireland’s wider employee base and reinforces MSD’s commitment to Ireland, further strengthening our 50-year strong legacy here.”

