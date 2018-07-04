A man has been banned from driving for 12 years and sentenced to 18 months in prison after he crashed into a parked garda car and almost knocked down two pedestrians during a high speed chase.

24-year-old Patrick Moran with an address at Kilcohan Park in Waterford, had pleaded guilty to endangerment, criminal damage, having no licence or insurance on 13 November 2016, and six counts of dangerous driving at various locations in the city and county on the same date.

He was disqualified from driving at the time.

Judge Eugene O’Kelly said there was a substantial risk of death” to the gardaí and the pedestrians.

He was given a two-year sentence for endangerment, with the final six months suspended.

He also received a number of concurrent sentences of less than one year for the dangerous driving charges.

