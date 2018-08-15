An 18-year-old woman was attacked and robbed in Dublin last night.

She is being treated in St. James Hospital after she was stabbed in the face and robbed at Golden Lane, Dublin 8, at around 7.20pm last night.

Gardaí arrested two people, a 17-year-old female and a 20-year-old man, after searching the area shortly afterwards.

They are being held at Dublin City Centre Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information or any person who may have witnessed the assault to contact Pearse Street Garda Station (01) 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Image: Golden Lane, Dublin 8, Google Maps

