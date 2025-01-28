180,000 premises still without electricity in aftermath of Storm Éowyn

180,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without electricity this morning, in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn.

Crews from Finland, Austria, the Netherlands and France will begin arriving in Ireland today to support the ESB in tackling the outages.

It's hoped the vast majority of homes and businesses will have their supply returned before the weekend.

Meanwhile, generators will be moved from the south to the northwest to help get water supplies back up and running after the recent storms.

Uisce Eireann says 100 thousand people remained without access to water yesterday as it looks to bring supplies back onstream.

You can check power outage updates here, and water outages here.

Additional reporting by Aidan Delaney

