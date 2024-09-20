19 people in custody after trouble during protests in Dublin

Multiple protests took place in Dublin city centre yesterday in which 19 people were arrested.

Uniformed Gardaí and Public Order Units were drafted in to deal with any potential trouble.

19 people remain in custody this morning after trouble during protests in Dublin yesterday.

There were a number of public order incidents at several locations in the City Centre, but no injuries were reported.

100 uniformed officers were present at protests, which included one proceeding from O’Connell St to Leinster House.

Gardaí were also called to a public order incident at Grafton Street at around 2.30pm.

A sit-down protest on O'Connell Bridge was broken up by two Garda Public Order Units when protestors refused to move under order.

Report by Keith Kelly

