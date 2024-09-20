Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

19 people in custody after trouble during protests in Dublin

19 people in custody after trouble during protests in Dublin
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Multiple protests took place in Dublin city centre yesterday in which 19 people were arrested.

Uniformed Gardaí and Public Order Units were drafted in to deal with any potential trouble.

19 people remain in custody this morning after trouble during protests in Dublin yesterday.

There were a number of public order incidents at several locations in the City Centre, but no injuries were reported.

Advertisement

100 uniformed officers were present at protests, which included one proceeding from O’Connell St to Leinster House.

Gardaí were also called to a public order incident at Grafton Street at around 2.30pm.

A sit-down protest on O'Connell Bridge was broken up by two Garda Public Order Units when protestors refused to move under order.

Report by Keith Kelly

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

"A walk like no other" - Wexford and Killenny GAA stars announce engagement

 By Joleen Murphy
Editor's Pick 2

€400,000 worth of drugs seized in Leinster

 By Rachael Dunphy
Life 3

Is 15 minutes of maths and science homework enough?

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement