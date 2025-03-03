Play Button
News

2.6 million euro worth of cannabis bound for South East seized at Dublin Airport

2.6 million euro worth of cannabis bound for South East seized at Dublin Airport
Herbal Cannabis. Image: Revenue
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

2-point-6 million euro worth of herbal cannabis has been seized at Dublin Airport.

Revenue officers discovered 116 kilos of the drug in a freight consignment on Friday, which originated in the US and had been declared as solar panels.

It was due for an address in the South East.

Officers also seized an additional 15 kilos of herbal cannabis, which had been stored in the baggage of a passenger who had arrived from London.

Advertisement

A man in his 40s was arrested by Gardaí and has since appeared before the courts.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Joe McCarthy and Mack Hansen sign new IRFU deals

 By Beat News
Tipperary News 2

Postman reportedly hospitalised following 'serious dog attack' in Tipperary

 By Rachael Dunphy
Entertainment 3

'Anora' big winner at 2025 Oscars

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement