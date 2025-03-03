2.6 million euro worth of cannabis bound for South East seized at Dublin Airport

2-point-6 million euro worth of herbal cannabis has been seized at Dublin Airport.

Revenue officers discovered 116 kilos of the drug in a freight consignment on Friday, which originated in the US and had been declared as solar panels.

It was due for an address in the South East.

Officers also seized an additional 15 kilos of herbal cannabis, which had been stored in the baggage of a passenger who had arrived from London.

A man in his 40s was arrested by Gardaí and has since appeared before the courts.

