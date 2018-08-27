Two men charged following drug seizure in Co. Kilkenny

27 August 2018

Two men have been arested following a drug seizure in Co. Kilkenny over the weekend.

Drugs worth an estimated 12 thoudans euro were seized after a car was stopped in the Loughbrack area.

Gardai stopped a vehicle near the loughbrack area of the Mp on Friday 24th August.

In a follow-up search of the vehicle ecstasy and cocaine worth an estimated 12 thousand euro was seized and two men aged in their late 20s and early 30s were arrested under section 15 of the misuse of drugs act.

The two men were brought to Thomastown garda station under section 2 of the drug trafficking act.

They were charged under related offences and brought before Cloverhill district court on Saturday 25th August.

Both men have been remanded on bail awaiting a September sitting at Kilkenny district court.

